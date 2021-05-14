Sputnik V vaccine to be available in market from next week: Govt

New Delhi: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of Niti Aayog said on Thursday, as a part of the major boost in India’s COVID vaccination drive, Sputnik V vaccine is expected to be available in the market by next week. On May 1, the first consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine doses arrived in Hyderabad.

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia is Gam-COVID-Vac combined vector vaccine. Distinctly, the Sputnik V doses will be made in India from July.

In April, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval for limited use in emergency situations to the Sputnik V vaccine. Permission to import and market Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation is applied by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

“The vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of ? 18 years of age. The vaccine should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with interval of 21 days. (Day 0: Component I & Day 21: Component II). The vaccine has to be stored at -18°C,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had stated in its statement.

In an important declaration, Paul said that over two billion coronavirus vaccine doses will be made available in India between August and December.

“Over two billion doses will be made in the country in five months (August to December) for India and for the people of India. The vaccine will be available for all as we move forward,” Paul said.

The NITI Aayog member said by providing details of the upcoming vaccine doses, that Biological E is likely to produce 30 crore doses, Sputnik V 15.6 crore doses, Zydus Cadila 5 crore, Serum Institute of India 20 crore doses of Novavax, Bharat Biotech 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, while Gennova will provide 6 crore doses.