‘Total collapse of rule of law’; Mamata banerjee’s police stops Bengal Governor

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited post-election -violence-hit regions in Cooch Behar drawing an intense resentment from the Trinamool Congress. Dhankhar was shown black flags and had to meet sloganeering while his visit to the area. Speaking to journalists after a crowd of opposing people barred the way of his march, Dhankhar pointed Mamata Banerjee-led state government over what he defined as ‘total collapse of rule of law’.

“This is the total collapse of rule of law. I could have never imagined this. I have seen the fear of Police in the eyes of the people, they are scared to go to Police, their houses were robbed. I’m shocked, this is the destruction of democracy,” he said.”People have left their houses and are living in jungles. Women tell me, that they (goons) will come there once again and there is such failure of security before the Governor. I’m shocked at it. I can imagine what the people here must be going through,” said Governor Dhankhar.

“The situation is far more worrying than I thought. It’s a matter of concern for you, me, and everyone that the elections held in 4 states and one union territory but why there are violent incidents in West Bengal only. I analyzed that Chief Minister’s behavior was not appropriate during elections. It was against the principles of democracy,” Dhankhar said speaking a press conference following in the evening.

The TrinamoolCongress claimed that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited post-poll violence-affected regions of Cooch Behar district neglecting the opinion of the state government, outraged constitutional terms. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar insisting that his visit to Cooch Behar would be “violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades” and asked him to cease from “abrupt decisions with opinions to field visits”.

In his reply, the governor, said that he was doing responsibilities ordered by the Constitution and his visit to Cooch Behar was to bestow the pain and suffering of the people enduring from post-poll violence.” He (Dhankhar) did not listen to the state government and went to Cooch Behar. He went there in the company of a BJP leader. His conduct is unconstitutional,” veteran TMC MP and party spokesperson Sougata Ray said.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik escorted Dhankhar during his visit to violence-hit regions of the district.”Previously we had written a letter to the president against this governor. If the CM says, we will send another letter against him to the president,” Ray told reporters. The TMC in December last year had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to exclude Jagdeep Dhankhar from the appointment of the West Bengal governor, blaming him of “transgressing constitutional limits” by constantly elucidating against the state administration in public.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A group of people block the path of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's car and raise slogans in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. The Governor is visiting the post-poll violence-affected areas of the district. pic.twitter.com/ceZtbFCaAg — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

In a Twitter post, TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar urged Dhankhar to “stop nasty divisive propaganda”, stating it is not time for that. But, she did not mention the governor’s visit to Coochbehar.”His Master’s Voice @jdhankhar1 Ji #GangaExposedModi No treatment No vaccine no #ventilators No cremation of dead Policy failure by @PMOIndia Stop nasty divisive propaganda It is not the time Save India from #CovidIndia,” Ghosh Dastidar tweeted.

On Friday, the governor is programmed to visit campsites in Assam where many people from West Bengal have taken shelter due to the conflicts. Post-poll brutality has been recorded from different places in the state, with both the opposition BJP and the ruling TMC blaming each other for reveling in attacks on their workers. Around 16 people, chiefly from the BJP and the TMC, have been killed in post-poll brutality in West Bengal and most of the slayings were recorded till May 3 when the law and order were under the Election Commission, CM Mamata Banerjee had said on May 6. Political conflicts also left many people wounded in the state since the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2, when the TMC returned to government in a landslide success.