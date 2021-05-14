Two more priests died of Covid-19 after attending church event

Kerala: On Wednesday, two more priests passed away after battling against the deadly disease. They had taken part in the Church of South India (CSI) annual retreat in violation of the Covid-19 protocol at Munnar in Kerala. The gathering was held from April 13 to 17 and was attended by around 450 priests including Dharmaraj Rasalam, Bishop and CSI moderator of South Kerala Diocese. The priests were brought to Munnar in special buses from Thiruvananthapuram. Although some of the members experienced difficulties during the gathering, they thought it was because of climate change.

Father C Bino Kumar, the priest of Ambalakkala Parish in Thiruvananthapuram, and Father Y Devaprasad, priest of West Mount Church were the deceased. Both of them had been undergoing treatment at Karakonam Medical College Hospital for the past three weeks. Following the event, at least 80 priests, including the bishop, turned Covid positive.

Four priests who had attended the annual retreat of the CSI church have died so far. The condition of few priests currently undergoing treatment is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Idukki District Collector handed over the investigation report of gathering in violating the Covid protocols to the government. The investigation report stated that the CSI church organized the gathering despite knowing that it was in violation of the norms. The report also recommended stern action against offenders.

Earlier, the police registered a case against the event organizers and the clergy and named Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and Church Administrative Secretary TT Praveen as the main accused.