110-year-old man recovers from Covid-19

Hyderabad: Ramananda Teertha, who is 110-years-old became one of the oldest persons to recover from COVID-19, doctors said on Wednesday. He has admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on April 24 with mild Covid symptoms and low saturation levels.

M Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, “Teertha, who is aged 110, recovered from Covid-19 after undergoing treatment at our hospital and his saturations have improved to 97.”

According to the doctors, Teertha has now tested negative for Covid, but he will remain in the hospital’s general ward for a few more days. The doctors are planning to take him off oxygen for a few days and put him on a liquid diet. They said the centenarian had a miraculous recovery because he did not have any comorbidities.

Teertha does not have any family and he lives by himself at an ashram in Keesara near Hyderabad. A video showing Teertha answering questions from doctors at the hospital was released last week which revealed he met with an accident a few years ago and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital where a doctor came forward to help him. Anupama, a gynecologist, had arranged for food and shelter for the elderly person.