Chief Minister’s younger brother passes away due to Covid-19

Kolkata: Ashim Banerjee, the younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. This was confirmed by Dr Alok Roy, the Chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata. Ashim Banerjee was tested Covid-19 positive and was and was undergoing treatment.

On Friday, West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh ovid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Friday. At present there are currently 1,31,792 active cases in West Bengal.