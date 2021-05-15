Chief Minister’s younger brother passes away due to Covid-19

Kolkata: Ashim Banerjee, the younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. This was confirmed by Dr Alok Roy, the Chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata. Ashim Banerjee was tested Covid-19 positive and was and was undergoing treatment.
On Friday, West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh ovid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Friday. At present there are currently 1,31,792 active cases in West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee passed away today at the hospital. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and was undergoing treatment: Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata
