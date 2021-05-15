Covid-19 crisis: Actor Ajith Kumar donates Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI workers

Chennai: Actor Ajith has donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) Union to help workers as their livelihoods are affected by the Covid-induced lockdown. He transferred the money via bank transfer today, May 15. FEFSI President RK Selvamani informed the same at a press meet, which was held in Chennai on Saturday. Film and television serial shootings have been stopped till May 31.

Tamil Nadu is seeing over 25,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day. Though film shootings have been stopped, television serial shootings continued to take place during the lockdown. RK Selvamani met the media and informed them that serial shooting, post-production work and everything related to films will be halted till May 31. He also requested leading actors and technicians to donate money to help workers who are struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.

During the press meet, RK Selvamani announced that Ajith Kumar aka Ajith has donated Rs 10 lakh to the FEFSI Union. He thanked the Viswasam actor for his contribution and also requested others to help.

After the news came out that Ajithkumar has given Rs.10 Lakh, many fans and celebrities started appreciating the actor’s kindness.

On May 14, Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the state in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan joined hands for a Netflix anthology called Navarasa, which is a collection of nine stories. Leading actors and technicians are part of the anthology. The makers promised that the proceeds of Navarasa will be donated to FEFSI workers.

RK Selvamani announced that Mani Ratnam and Jayendra have contributed Rs 10 crore. The Union will credit Rs 1,500 every month to each worker’s bank account to buy provisions. This will go on for six months.

Selvamani appealed to other filmmakers, actors and technicians to do a project similar to Navarasa so that the Union will get a huge sum, which will help other workers during challenging times.