Covid-19 surge: Centre to supply 1.9 crore Covid vaccine to States and UTs

New Delhi: In the midst of the calls of vaccine shortage in States and UTs, the Union government has said it will supply 1 crore 92 lakh doses – Covishield and Covaxin – free of cost in the next 15 days.

After the announcement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Central government will supply approximately 1 crore 92 lakh of COVID-19 vaccines to States and UTs. The vaccines will be delivered on the fortnight of 16th-31st May 2021 and will be free of cost.

The delivery schedule will be shared by the government with States and UTs in advance and they have been asked to direct the officials concerned to assure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize vaccine wastage.

162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses will be included in the 191.99 lakh doses.

The PTI reported that the allocation of the Centre’s supplies to states/UTs is determined by the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight, the ministry stated.

More than 1.7 crore vaccine doses were available by the Centre to states/UTs, free of charge from 1 May-May 15, 2021.

Other than this, more than 4.39 crore doses were made available for direct acquisition by the states as well as private hospitals in the month of May.