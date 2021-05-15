Covid-19 Update: 1321 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1321 new coronavirus cases along with 1302 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 544,931 people were infected with the pandemic in UAE. In this 525,080 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1629. At present there are 18,222 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: Coronavirus cases and deaths surge across Uttarakhand

The ministry has conducted 161,182 a additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 46.8 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

The UAE has now recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases to date this year. Medical experts said the development, coming just after the holy month of Ramadan, restores hope of the pandemic situation being under control and recovery on track.