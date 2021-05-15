Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus recovery rate improved in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family. Meanwhile, 3,26,098 new coronavirus cases along with 353,229 new recoveries and and 3,890 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 243,72,907. The total recoveries now stand at 204,32,898. The death toll is at 266,207. At present there are 36,70,802 active cases in the country.

Till now 18,04,57,579 people have been vaccinated so far in the country. In the last 24 hours, 11,03,625 people were vaccinated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 for Covid-19. Of these 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday.