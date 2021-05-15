Covid vaccination for 18-45-year-old starts on Monday: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Vaccination of 18 to 45-year-olds in the state will begin from Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference that the distribution of vaccine will be on a priority basis and vaccination registration will start from Saturday.

Vaccination will start from Monday as the first batch of Covishield and Covacin vaccines purchased by the Kerala government have arrived in the state. Although the central government has allowed vaccination of people above 18 years of age in the country since May 1, vaccination has not yet started as the vaccine shortage continues. However, the CM had yesterday said that the vaccine, which was paid for by the state government, would be used by people between the ages of 18 and 45.

3.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.37 lakh doses of Covaxin for those over 45 years of age arrived in Kerala. The first vaccine is given to people with other health problems, including journalists who have to take the lead in the Covid 19 situation.

The CM said that even after taking the vaccine, one should wear a mask, clean one’s hands and maintain social distance. He said the restrictions should continue until the majority of the community is vaccinated and safe. The Chief Minister’s remarks came after the Kerala High Court criticized the Central Government for not providing the required amount of vaccine to the state. According to central policy, the central government spends money on vaccines for people over 45 years of age. Vaccines for the rest will have to be purchased and distributed by the states at a higher price.

However, as per the revised directive of the Union Ministry of Health, the second dose will be given only to those who are 84 days after receiving the first dose. However, those receiving Covaxin should take the second dose within 4 to 6 weeks. This is based on a study that found that the Covishield vaccine is more effective when taken at intervals of 84 days to 112 days. The CM said that in this situation, vaccination centres should not be crowded and the vaccine should be made available to all.