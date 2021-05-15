Cyclone Tauktae is moving towards Gujarat: India Meteorological Department

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated about the ‘Cyclone Tauktae’ formed in the Arabian Sea. The IMD has informed that the cyclone has intensified and is moving towards Gujarat.

IMD in its latest update said that the yclonic storm is very likely to intensify further into a “very severe cyclonic storm” by late Saturday night. It will move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18.

” The Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 12 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic storm and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 15th May, 2021 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 13.8°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 220 km south-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 590 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 820 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 940 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan). It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May Afternoon / evening”, said IMD in its report.