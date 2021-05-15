Live update: Cyclone Tauktae likely to reach Maharashtra by tonight/tomorrow

Gujarat and Kerala, which are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, have geared up to face the double unpleasant time in the form of a cyclone that was in the process of being formed in the Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.

This cyclonic activity would bring rain or thunderstorm in the coastal belt between May 16 and 18, with some of the places in the region receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

As the Cyclone Tauktae whirls towards the Gujarat coast, Maharashtra is preparing to grapple its impact on the coastal Konkan and some interiors which are likely to be affected with heavy rains and gusty winds. The entire coastal belt comprising Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg besides Mumbai is in a state of high alert with all rescue and relief agencies in full preparedness to tackle any eventualities.

Anupam Srivastava, Commandant in NDRF gave the information that 3 teams in Mumbai, 1 in Goa & 14 deputed at Pune HQ. Cyclone Tauktae 250km away, likely to reach Maharashtra by tonight/tomorrow. It’d be far from Western coast hence will have minimal impact. Strong wind, rainfall expected in coastal districts alert.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep – Maldives areas, east central Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast, eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra – Goa coasts and into east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast till 18th May.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Comorin area and along and off Kerala coast on 14th& 15th, very rough to High over east central Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast on 15th May and Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 15th& 16th May.