New directive on LPG cylinder distribution announced in UAE

Dubai: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has issued a new directive for LPG cylinder distribution in the emirate. As per the new order, LPG cylinders can no longer be distributed in Dubai unless they are filled in the approved LPG factories in the Emirate. This was announced by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

“Through this directive, we outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for LPG trading in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also work to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

Also the new order makes it clear that the issue or renewal of licenses to distribute LPG and its derivatives in Dubai requires written approval from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).