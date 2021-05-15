“People, government became negligent after first wave of Covid-19”: RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat

Nagpur: Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that the people and the government has became negligent after first wave of Covid-19. The RSS chief said this while addressing a a lecture series ‘Positivity Unlimited’.

“We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors… We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves Covid negative in the present situation”, said Mohan Bhagwat.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold review meeting

“There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don’t exist”. Similarly, he said, in this situation “we can’t give up on courage. We need to also have steely resolve”, RSS chief quoted a statement that, he said, was always placed on former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s table.