The Indian women’s Cricket team has been announced with Shafali Verma in ODI and Test squad

BCCI on Friday confirmed Indian women’s cricket team squad for the England tour which consists of 1 Test, 3 ODIs and as many T20I matches.17-year-old Shafali Verma has been named in the ODI and Test squads.

As expected 17-year-old opener Shafali Verma broke into the ODI and Test squads. Senior pacer Shikha Pandey, who was dropped from the home series against South Africa Women in March this year, has been called back for the all-important tour ahead of the 50-over World Cup in February next year. Mithali Raj will be the captain in ODI and Test sides, while responsibility of leading India Women in the shortest format will be on Harmanpreet Kaur.

Taniya Bhatia and Indrani Roy have been named as the two wicket keeper-batters for the tour. Roy is uncapped and represents Jharkhand Women in domestic circuit.The tour will be India Women’s newly-appointed coach Ramesh Powar’s first assignment in his second stint as the head coach of the team. The former India off-spinner replaced WV Raman in the position.

Squads Test & OD: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

The Indian women’s cricket team will play a historic one-off Test against England in Bristol as part of a multi-format series that will also feature three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals starting June 16.The Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground from June 16-19, kicking off the England team’s summer.

While the Indian women’s team will take part in a Test for the first time since 2014, England last played the longest format of the game during the Ashes 2019.The one-off Test will be followed by 3 ODIs and and as many T20’s. The tour will conclude on July 15 in Chelmsford.