Two killed in grenade attack: Assam

Tinsukia: On Friday, at least two people were killed and two others injured in a grenade blast by suspected militants at Tingrai Bazar in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

A senior police officer told on condition of anonymity, “It seems this is the handiwork of Ulfa (Independent), which is also known as ‘Anti-talk Ulfa and the Investigation is on.”

According to witnesses, two motorcycle-borne miscreants threw the grenade in front of the hardware store owned by one Puranmal Agarwala at about 1.20 pm when the shop was about to be closed, police said. Army and police officers went to the spot and cordoned off the area. This was the second such incident in the Tinsukia district this week. On Tuesday, a minor was killed in a grenade blast in Jagun.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the grenade explosion and asked the state director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to inquire into the incident and nab the miscreants and deal with the situation sternly. Sarma said in a statement. “This act of violence is a sign of desperation and cowardice. The state government will never tolerate such high-handedness leading to the loss of precious human lives.” He also condoled the death of the person who succumbed to injuries in the explosion and wished speedy recovery of the injured man.

