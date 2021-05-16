“Banking-scam methods in India”; Know the preventive measures to safeguard your money

Kochi: Online money laundering is on the increase in the nation. Fraudsters often extort money from customers through ATMs, OTPs, mobile and internet banking. People are usually the victims of these scams because of negligence. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, constantly reminds consumers against such banking scams. Presently, the bank has distributed information about the long-running phishing scam in India.

What is phishing?

phishing has now become one of the most notorious ways to extort money from people. Phishing is pointed at those who use regular online banking facilities. It is a method of taking a person’s personal and financial data through the Internet. This includes financial information such as bank account numbers, net banking passwords, credit card numbers, and personal identity details.

This data can then be used to hack into people’s bank accounts and steal money. It was also discovered that the stolen information was being used to withdraw money from credit cards and pay bills. Phishing can be done by phone, email, social media, and matrimonial portals. The only way to escape from this is to take care of yourself. Also, be careful not to share confidential information such as passwords and PIN numbers with anyone.

The most popular phishing scams in India

Credit card phishing

Banking Fishing

OTP fishing

Fishing through a fake website that includes government schemes

Email phishing

Fishing with fake jobs offered

Lottery fishing

Phishing with fake emails mistaken for a government

Fishing through events such as arts and sports and concertsFraudsters often gather information from people by mistakenly claiming to be a representative of the bank.

People will give the caller all the information including credit-debit card numbers and OTP without realizing the fraud. Within minutes the fraudulent group will take money from the customer’s account. Consumers should immediately report such incidents to the bank or the nearest police station. Consumers can register related complaints at https://cybercrime.gov.in.

How to escape phishing attacks?