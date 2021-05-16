Bollywood ‘Big-B’ got his second dose of Covid vaccine today

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has taken his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the star shared the news on social media. On Sunday, Big B posted a picture of himself from the vaccination centre on Instagram. In the picture, Mr Bachchan, 78, can be seen taking the jab for the second time.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself from the vaccine centre on Instagram. “Dusra bhi hogaya! Covid wala, cricket wala nahi! Sorry sorry that was a really bad joke,” the actor wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan got his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine last month. On April 1, Mr Bachchan had informed about his first dose of the vaccine on Twitter. The actor also shared his health update in the tweet. He wrote, “Got it done! My COVID vaccination this afternoon…All well.”

Big-B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo in 2020. His upcoming films are Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra, Mayday and Good Bye.