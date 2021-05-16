Have a look at the simple nail care tips during lockdown

Nail care is just as important in beauty care as skincare. Nail care in general is often neglected by many of us. But since there are no salons or beauty parlours during this lockdown, it’s time to start thinking about doing your nail care routine at home. Nails are one of the most sensitive parts of the body. It can only become healthy and beautiful to look at if it is always given proper attention and care

Here are some nail care tips you can do at home during the lockdown.

No long nails, please

Long nails may not be a good choice especially when it comes to growing nails. This can hinder the growth of nails as there are chores and other things. Choose nails that are only a few inches long because they are easy to care for.

Scrub your nails

Make it a habit to brush your nails daily with a nail brush. This is sure to give you more benefits later. If you engage in this kind of nail polishing activity every day, your nails will look beautiful and elegant. Scrubbing will best exfoliate the skin around the nail and remove dirt.

Colour your nails

If the colour is not given, the nails will not be as beautiful as they look. Choose clear light colours for this. This is because it gives the nail a natural look. Not only this, but it is also good for quick detection and removal of dirt on the nails. Stay away from colourful nail polishes.

Have a nail cream or hand cream

Just as the skin and body need a moisturizing agent, our nails also need a moisturizing element to promote natural growth. Nail creams are a great way to give your nails a natural moisturizing and hydrating effect. Do not overuse it anyway

Natural remedy for nails

There are a few things you can do at home to take more care of your nails during this lockdown. Try applying a little coconut oil to the nails. Coconut oil works best and promotes the growth of your nails. It contains essential minerals and nutrients that help to give nails natural benefits.