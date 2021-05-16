Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues new Covid-19 guidelines

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India has issued new COvid-19 guidelines. The ministry issued the new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas of the country.

As per the new set of guidelines issued by the ministry, in every village, active surveillance should be done for influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections(ILI/SARI) periodically by ASHA with help of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC). They should also test identified suspected cases. For this they should also follow the ICMR guidelines.

The health workers must also give counselling to the patient to isolate themselves till test results are available. “Those asymptomatic but having history of high-risk exposure to COVID patients (exposure of more than 15 mins without a mask within 6 feet distance) should be advised quarantine and tested as per ICMR protocol,” the report says.