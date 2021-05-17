11 whisky cocktail recipes to stir up your lockdown

World Whisky Day is here and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with cocktail recipes that you can try your hand at? Mix it up with the fruity Berry Crush or the Orange Highball. Either way, these cocktail recipes are sure to raise your spirits!

Whisky cocktail recipes

BEBINCA FLIP

Ingredients

Oaksmith® Gold – 50ml

Coconut cream – 25ml

Small egg whole 1

Jaggery Syrup – 25ml

Vanilla essence – 2 drops

A pinch of nutmeg powder for garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients, except the Oaksmith® Gold and the nutmeg powder, to the shaker and shake it hard, without ice, to emulsify the ingredients and create a froth. This is known as a dry shake. Now add ice, the measure of Oaksmith® Gold and shake the drink once again. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.Garnish with a pinch of nutmeg powder.

SPICE ROUTE

Ingredients

Jim beam – 40ml

Spiced wine decoction – 20ml

Treacle or Jaggery syrup 2 bar spoons

Kokum 1 piece

Orange peel 1 piece

Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel. Garnish with a piece of kokum

PATRAO’S SIESTA

Ingredients

Oaksmith® Gold – 50ml

Goan Port wine – 10ml

Passion fruit pulp – 20ml

Orange juice – 30ml

Ice

Method: Shake all the ingredients except the port wine, together in a shaker full of ice and strain over one big piece of ice in an old fashioned glass. Now gently pour the port wine over the drink so that it floats, creating a red layer on top.

CLAREMONT CLUB

Ingredients

Jim Beam – 50ml

Raspberry Puree – 2 bar spoons

Cinnamon Syrup – 10ml

Sugar Syrup – 10ml

Lime Juice – 25ml

Egg White ½

Mint leaf for garnish

Method: Shake and strain. Garnish with a mint leaf. And fresh raspberries on a cocktail skewer if available.

THE NEW YORK SOUR

Jim Beam – 50ml

Red Wine to float – 20ml

Orange Juice – 30ml

Sugar Syrup – 20ml

Lemon Juice – 20ml

Ice

Method: Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

CLASSIC HIGHBALL

Ingredients

Jim Beam – 30ml

Soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes) – 75-90ml

1Lime wedge

Method

Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam. Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass. Fill the glass with ice. Add 1 part of Jim Beam. Stir whisky to get it chilled. Pour soda gently filling the glass to the top of the handle. Stir once and enjoy!

ORANGE MINGLE

Glenmorangie Original – 45 ml

Orange Marmalade – 2 ml

Aperol – 10 ml

Lemon Juice – 15 ml

Orange Juice – 10 ml

Egg White – 25 ml

Method

Orange Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake. Double strain into a nick and nora glass. Garnish with bitters and edible flowers.

SHORTIE’S DIRTY DAIQUIRI

Ingredients

Ardbeg 10 Years Old – 50 ml

Cloudy Apple Juice – 20 ml

Fresh Lime Juice – 20 ml

Vanilla Syrup – 10 ml

Method: Shake all ingredients over ice before straining into a chilled coupe glass.

APPLE SPRITZ

Ingredients:

Jameson Original – 30 ml

Ginger Ale – 60 ml

Sparkling Apple Juice – 90 ml

Fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice; add Jameson and ginger ale. Pour sparkling apple juice into the glass to fill. Stir gently. Garnish with a fresh lemon wedge or apple slice.

JOHNNIE BERRY CRUSH

Ingredients

45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

10ml Lime Juice

Ripe Raspberries / Strawberries

Soda to top up

Mint to garnish

Method

Take an old-fashioned glass, add 3-4 strawberries and a sprig of mint. Use a muddler to gently crush the berries & mint. Pour in 45ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Add crushed ice to the top and add soda water until halfway. Wiggle your bar spoon right to the bottom of the glass, hitting the base, give it a proper stir. Top with soda. Agitate your sprig of mint by slapping it against your palm. Garnish with mint and slurp it up! That’s a fabulous way to go highballing’ into the weekend!

Tips

Adding all the soda and then giving it a stir will cause fizziness to reduce and take away the beautiful gradation in your drink.

Use a tall glass as a Collins (which fits more liquid) to further dilute your drink with soda if desired.

The colder the soda, the crisper the fizz. Ice is one part, but also make sure your soda is fresh off the refrigerator.

SMOAKEN TEA

Ingredients

Oaken Glow – 30ml

Pineapple juice – 30ml

lapsang Souchang tea – 30ml

1 bar spoon/teaspoon of honey

Method: Mix this summer cocktail for a party using a shot of Oaken Glow with a shot of Lapsang souchung tea (a Smoky Chinese black tea) and a shot of pineapple juice. Pour/strain over fresh ice and top the finished cocktail with a sprig of mint.