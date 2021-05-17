Cyclone Tauktae Updates: India Meteorological Department issues alert

Jaipur: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts as the Cyclone Tauktae has reached near Gujarat. Cyclone Tauktae has now become a “very severe cyclonic storm”. The storm is likely to intensify even further in the next 24 hours before making the landfall in Gujarat.

Gujarat government has till now evacuated 150,000 people in the state. Airport and main sea ports in the state were also closed.

As per latest updates, the storm will also affect Rajasthan. IMD has issued an alert for four days in Rajasthan. The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the state. A red alert has been issued for the next two days for the south and south-western districts.