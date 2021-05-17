Indian Railway cancels 10 more trains

Jaipur: Indian Railway has again cancelled trains. The North Western Railway Zone has cancelled 10 trains. The trains were cancelled due to low passenger traffic.

The North Western Railway has cancelled Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train, the Jodhpur-Indore special train, the Jodhpur-Barmer special train, the Jodhpur-Bilada special train and the Sriganganagar-Ambala special train. These trains will be cancelled from May 19 until further orders.

The North Western Railway has also reduced trips of four trains. The Ajmer-Amritsar special train will now operate only on Wednesday, instead of two days a week, from May 19 till further orders.