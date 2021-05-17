DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsArmyIndiaNEWSofficials and personalsDefence

“Jammu & Kashmir encounter” ; Militants opened fire

An encounter burst out between rioters and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of the capital after the report was obtained about the presence of militants there, they said.

The movement converted into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards positions of the security teams, the police said. Awaiting more information.

