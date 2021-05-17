“Jammu & Kashmir encounter” ; Militants opened fire

An encounter burst out between rioters and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of the capital after the report was obtained about the presence of militants there, they said.

The movement converted into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards positions of the security teams, the police said. Awaiting more information.