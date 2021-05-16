“Black Fungus” ; Health department issues guidelines, Special methods for treatment

Between growing anxieties over the emergence of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government named the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for its treatment. The health department has announced a special guideline for the treatment of black fungus patients reported. The special guideline states that covid patients should be tested for fungal diseases.

The hazard of fungal infection is in ICU patients and the ICU environment. Accordingly, the report says that the Department of Health suggests that all ICUs be tested rapidly for the presence of fungal infections. If the fungal infection is verified, the health department should be informed. The media reports that covid patients should be made conscious of the chance of fungal infection during discharge and should be advised. The Chief Minister yesterday said that the fungal epidemic in Maharashtra and Gujarat is rare in Kerala.

Fungal infections are more prevalent in people with severe diabetes. The Department of Health advises that they be provided special attention. According to the report, patients are advised to report any symptoms to the health department. Black or bloody discharge from the nose, nasal congestion or obstruction, pain, swelling and swelling on one side of the face, black discoloration of the mouth and bridge of the nose, toothache, toothache, blurred vision, skin rash, jaw pain; Symptoms of black fungus include difficulty breathing and chest pain.

The official circular emphasized better management of sugar levels in diabetics during COVID treatment, with or without steroids. It also stressed the proper application of steroids by following exact timing, dose, and duration. The Health Department had earlier sought to ease anxieties among the public stating that the condition was rare and limited to immuno-compromised patients.

The guidelines also underline the use of clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy as well as rational use of antibiotics and antifungals. The department has declared guidance to all public and private hospitals on precautions and measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the infection.