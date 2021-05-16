“Triple lockdown updates ,District-wise”: Know the additional restrictions and exemptions in the districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The triple lockdown will be effective in four districts of the state from midnight on Sunday. A guideline has been declared in this notice. Special orders have been circulated in each district concerning restrictions and exclusions. Triple lockdown restrictions are in place in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts. Only one way will be permitted to enter and exit the districts where the triple lockdown has been declared. The fresh restrictions will be in addition to the existing constraints. Know the restrictions in the districts.

Restrictions on Ernakulam

Grocery stores, fruit and vegetable, fish supply shops, poultry shops, and cold storage will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8 am to 2 pm. Purchase essentials from nearby shops, long-distance travel is not allowed for such requirements. Street vendors are not permitted. Hotels and restaurants will be open from 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. There will be a home delivery system. Parcel service is not permitted.

Exclusions in Ernakulam

Newspapers and posts are permitted until 8 p.m. Milk supply can be done by 2 pm. The ration shop, public distribution center, and Maveli Supplyco shops are open till 5 pm. Petrol pumps, medical stores, ATMs, medical device stores, hospitals, clinical establishments, and medical labs will operate normally. Technicians operating in the field of electrical, plumbing, and telecommunications can travel with an identity card for urgent work-related requirements. An online pass is compulsory for home nurses and housekeepers. Employees of emergency departments can travel with an identity card.

Restrictions in Thrissur

People should not walk outside except for urgent needs such as death and treatment. Street vendors and door-to-door sales were strictly prohibited. The grocery store and bakery are open only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and the fruit and vegetable shops are open only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Saturdays, fish, meat, and poultry cold storage can operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hotels and other food stalls are only allowed to deliver parcels from 8 am to 7 pm. However, the district collector said that in this case too, the goods can be delivered only through home delivery or through RRTs and ward level committees.

Exclusions in Thrissur

As part of the pre-monsoon clean-up in the district, up to five people can follow the covid protocol. Distribution of newspaper milk and post is permitted. Ration shops, public distribution centers, co-operative society stores, and milk societies can be open from 08.00 am to 05.00 am. The district administration also said that hospitals, clinics, and Ayurvedic treatment centers could be set up.

Restrictions on Thiruvananthapuram

Shops and bakeries selling groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, fish, fodder, and pet food can operate on alternate days from Monday. Shops should be closed at 2 pm on working days. Milk and newspaper distribution should be completed before 8 am. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops, and milk booths are open daily till 5 pm. Hotels and restaurants are open for home delivery only from 7 am to 7.30 pm. No takeaways or parcel service allowed.

Other restrictions on Thiruvananthapuram

Banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions can operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They are allowed to work from 10 am to 1 pm with minimum staff. Co-operative banks will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am to 1 pm. E-commerce and delivery of essential items will be allowed daily from 7 am to 2 pm.Police will strictly control entry in and out of the district. Strict restrictions will also be imposed in the containment zones. Interstate transportation will be permitted only for freight and essential services. It is mandatory to register on the covid Awareness Portal for inter-state travel.