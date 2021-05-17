Many Kollywood celebrities contribute to CM’s Covid relief fund

Chennai: As the second wave of coronavirus infections has created a scarcity of medical resources such as oxygen, hospital beds and medicines among others, celebrities in Tamil Nadu are stepping up to do their bit to help those hit by the coronavirus.

On Monday, May 17, superstar Rajinikanth met Chief Minister MK Stalin and contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund (CMPRF). Talking to reporters after meeting with the CM, Rajinikanth asked people to follow the directed COVID-19 safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Various other Kollywood celebrities too have met with CM Stalin at his office and made contributions to the CM Relief Fund in order to help the government fight COVID-19.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the CMPRF, while filmmakers Shankar and Vetrimaaran have donated Rs 10 lakh each. Editor Mohan and his sons, actor Jayam Ravi and director Mohan Raja, met CM Stalin at his office and made a contribution of Rs 10 lakh. Chiyaan Vikram also reportedly made an online contribution of Rs 30 lakh to the CMPRF.

On May 14, Kollywood star Ajith and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth too contributed to the CM’s COVID-19 relief fund. Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM’s funds via bank transfer, while producer-director Soundarya Rajinikanth made a donation worth Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF on behalf of her husband Vishagan Vanagamudi’s pharmaceutical company Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

On May 12, veteran actor Sivakumar, actors Karthi and Suriya met Chief Minister Stalin at his office and made a collective contribution worth Rs 1 crore.

AR Murugadoss too contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMPRF recently.