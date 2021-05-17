“Our people are dying”: Miss Universe pageant pleads for Myanmar

Thuzar Wint Lwin, Myanmar’s Miss Universe candidate, used the pageant to ask the world to talk out against the military council, whose security forces have killed hundreds of adversaries since it took control in a Feb. 1 coup.”Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day,” she said in a video broadcast for the competition, where she was performing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can,” she said. Myanmar’s junta representative did not respond to calls soliciting remarks. Thuzar Wint Lwin is amongst dozens of Myanmar stars, actors, social media influencers, and sportspeople who have asserted opposition to the revolution, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and arrested.

At least 790 people have been assassinated by security forces since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist organization. It states that over 5,000 people have been imprisoned, with some 4,000 still detained – including several celebrities.

Thuzar Wint Lwin did not perform it to the last round of the Miss Universe competition, but she succeeded the award for Best National Costume, which was based on the ethnic attire of her Chin people from northwestern Myanmar, where combat has fumed in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters. As she marched in her national costume, she took up a placard that said: “Pray for Myanmar”.