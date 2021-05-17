Security forces gunned down 2 terrorists in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces had neutralized two militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The killed militants belongs to banned terrorist outfit, Al-Badr.

The encounter took place at Khanmoh area in Srinagar on Monday. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as militant fired on the search party.

The police on Saturday detained 20 youth for holding an Anti-Israel protest in the city’s Padshahi Bagh Area.17 of them were later released on Sunday.