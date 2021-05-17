UP is ready for the Covid 3rd wave: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government is alive to the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of black fungus infection among cured patients and is readying itself to tackle them.

He said the state government is focusing on ensuring awareness and treatment of the black fungus infection, which has emerged as a “challenge” for the people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Apprehensions have been expressed about a possible third wave of the coronavirus in the state, Adityanath said, adding “the government is already preparing an action plan to effectively check the third wave”.

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing reporters during his visit to Noida to review the Covid-19 situation. Mentioning the “new challenge” of black fungus infection among cured Covid patients, the chief minister said the state government has issued an advisory regarding it besides conducting virtual meetings with health officials and medical colleges in every district.

The chief minister talked of the black fungus infection or mucormycosis a day after AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria attributed the new malady to the misuse of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and asked hospitals to follow the infection control protocols.