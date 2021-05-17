WhatsApp: Accept the privacy policy or the account will be deleted by Delhi high court

WhatsApp filed a fresh affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that its new privacy policy (of the year 2021) does not affect users’ personal messages with friends and family in any way and update is not “mandatory” for all as it is not forcing anyone to accept the new update.

The company policy gives its user the liberty to either accept the 2021 Update or opt-out and stop using the messaging platform. The users are also free to delete their accounts as and when they want. Importantly,it is under no legal obligation to provide its services to users who do not consent to their terms.

Differentiating itself from other online platforms, WhatsApp gives control and choice to its users, unlike others that are not as transparent. It also stated that other platforms imply the consent of their users through continued use of their service, while WhatsApp explicitly asked for its users’ consent.

WhatsApp’s new policy is similar to that of various govt apps including Bhim, Aarogya Setu, IRCTC, Air India, Government e-marketplace, etc.After a rage of controversy over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, the messenger application has finally come up with a conclusion on what will happen if users don’t accept it.The application will start sending reminders after May 15.

Users will get frequent reminders to accept the new policy after May 15. Initially, the reminders will be few, however later they will become ‘persistent. After such reminders, the application will start to limit the functions of the like not giving access to chat lists. Users will be able to open chats through message notifications. After few days of limited functions, users will not be able to get notifications of calls and messages. Later on, the account will be completely useless.