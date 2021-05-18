Cyclone Tauktae Updates: Weakens after making landfall on gujarat coast.

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight. The windspeeds ranging from 115 kmph to 125 kmph reaching upto 140 kmph. State officials said there are no reports of any casualty due to the tropical storm and that it has weakened.

Landfall is the storm moving over the land after its intensification in the ocean. According to a morning update from the India Meteorological Department, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and by the end of day is expected to weaken into a ‘ deep depression.’

The Konkan coast, parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds that are likely to damage plantations, standing crops thatched roof houses, power lines and roads.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that six rescue and relief teams have been activated for rescue and relief operations in Diu in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Six additional Army teams have also been staged forward to Junagarh to deal with aftereffects of cyclone at other cyclone-hit places like Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

The Army team cleared the road between Gir and Diu which was blocked at many places due to fallen trees, debris and damaged electrical wires along with poles.

ONGC is taking all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels.