Finally getting time to feel like a Newly-Wedded Bride: Gauahar Khan

On Sunday Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and said she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride. Preaching about self-love, Gauahar penned she is giving herself time to be okay.

The model-actress wrote: “Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay, to eventually actually be good! Trust me, be good to urself! #NewBride #SelfLove.”

Gauahar got married to Zaid Darbar, music composer Ismail Darbar’s son on December 25 last year in Mumbai. All was going well but in March, Gauahar’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan left for his heavenly abode after undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Gauahar and her family have been gone through a lot since then. Gauahar is taking her time to come out of the tragedy after all that took place in the last two months.

On Saturday, Gauahar shared a couple of beautiful photographs with husband Zaid from their first Eid celebration together.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the Indian version of the comedy series, ‘The Office’ also featured on the political drama series titled Tandav.

