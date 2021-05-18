Groom, family booked for violating Covid-19 protocols

Bahraich: A groom, his family members, and relatives have booked for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocols by holding a dance party. On Sunday, Sujata Singh, Superintendent of Police said that a dance party was held during a tilak ceremony of Chandrashekhar, violating the coronavirus protocols with more than 100 people gathered at the event.

The SP added, it was found that Chandrashekhar, his father Madanlal, brother Sunil, other family members and relatives violated Section 144 of the CrPC and COVID protocols as the programme was held till late night. More than the permissible number of people had attended the programme and social distancing norms were also violated. A case has been registered against Chandrashekhar, his father Madanlal, brother Sunil and other relatives.