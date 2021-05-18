I’m told not to offend Covid-19 fan clubs: Kangana Ranaut on testing Covid negative

Actress Kangana Ranaut tested negative for Covid-19 after 10 days of staying quarantined at home. She informed fans about the same on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kangana wrote, “Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus….anyways thanks for all your wishes and love.”

The star had been staying at home amid her COVID 19 battle and had been sharing updates on social media. While quarantining at home, she celebrated Eid and shared photos. She even shared photos of dishes she ate while recovering from COVID 19.

Meanwhile, her original post where she informed fans about testing COVID 19 positive was removed by Instagram and the actress took to her stories to slam the platform for it.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 surge.