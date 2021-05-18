“More than 300 journalists die of covid in the country”; Shocking reports revealed

New Delhi; According to a study, 300 journalists have died of covid in the nation so far. The specific information of 238 media persons was obtained. In the case of 82 media persons, it was discovered that the identity details were yet to be confirmed. The frightful numbers were published by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies.

The first surge of covid claimed the lives of many frontline warriors, including doctors, nurses, health workers, and police. Though, with the initiation of vaccination, the Front Fighters were involved in the priority list and vaccinated. With this, the death losses in the second surge were comparatively low, the study said. But the researchers also observed that many people died of covid infection because the media persons were not listed in the priority group.

The covid expansion claimed many lives, including those of several leading journalists. As of April 2021, an average of three journalists dies each day from covid. But the research found that an average of four journalists dies each day from covid in May. During the first wave of the pandemic, 56 journalists died of the disease between April and December 2020. But the study discovered that 171 journalists lost their lives in the second wave from April 1 to May 16, 2021. According to the study, 39 people died in Telangana and 37 in Uttar Pradesh.