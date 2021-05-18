DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesInternationalEntertainmentMobile AppsHealth

Nick Jonas hospitalised after suffering an injury during shoot: Report

May 18, 2021, 10:20 pm IST

Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized after he suffered a minor injury during a shoot. According to a report in TMZ, Nick was hospitalized on May 15 and later discharged from the hospital. He was shooting for the singing reality show, The Voice, while he got injured. Nick is one of the judges on the singing reality show. The nature of the injury is not known.

Nick Jonas is currently shooting for the show in Los Angeles. However, Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel, in London. Both of them have been doing their bit to help India fight the novel coronavirus. The couple started a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia to help raise funds for people affected by Covid-19 in the country.

 

