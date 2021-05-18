Pic of Aryan Shah Rukh Khan from his graduation ceremony goes viral

On Monday, a leaked picture of Aryan Khan, son of the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan from his graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) went viral.

In the picture, Aryan Khan is seen at the graduation ceremony which was held with social distancing norms in place. One thing that caught viewers’ attention is his name – Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan is a part of the class of 2020 and was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts.

Fans have bombarded the post with congratulatory messages for the star kid.