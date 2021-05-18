The State extended lockdown till May 30

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the Telangana government extended the lockdown in the state till May 30 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The decision to extend the lockdown was supposed to be taken on May 20 in the state cabinet meeting. However, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao personally called on all the council of ministers over the phone and took their opinion on the lockdown extension. After taking their opinions into consideration, the CM ordered an extension of lockdown in Telangana till May 30. Issuing an order, the state government, however, allowed all activities for four hours daily between 6 am to 10 am.

The government had imposed a lockdown from May 12 in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases. The state administration had permitted all types of shops to remain open for only 4 hours from 6 am to 10 am. The lockdown was supposed to end on May 22.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,982 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.36 lakh while the deadly virus claimed the lives of 27 more patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatality count to 3,012.