State struggles to convince tribals to go for COVID-19 test

Odisha ; While COVID-19 cases are increasing among the individually weak tribal groups (PVTGs), the response organizations in Odisha have spread across a strange dilemma convincing them to get examined. A team including a senior administrative officer and doctors kept pursuing Dongria Kondhs, a PVTG, in the Niyamgiri Hill Range all through the day on Monday, but none from the races was willing to undergo the analysis.

Officials worry the delay in selecting the community would create matters more severe. At Pakeri village under Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district, 13 of the 16 persons had tested positive in active antigen tests. As of now, 23 Dongria Kondhs are found to be contaminated.“None from the Dongria Kondh tribe was ready to get tested. They argued that since they worship Niyamraja, the supreme god of the Niyamgiri jungle, coronavirus cannot touch them,” said Kelu Charan Naik, Kalyansinghpur BDO.Mr. Naik, who had to travel the Niyamgiri Hill chasing tribals, said none of the infected persons was even willing to confine in the temporary medical center fixed up by the government. “If such reluctance prevails in the community, the possibility of further spread of infection cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Read more; “Go back, There are people waiting for you at home”; Kerala police spread awareness through funny content

The Malkangiri district organization extended its contact tracing at Bonda Hill where tribals wore the mask for the first time. Twelve Bonda tribe men had tested positive on Sunday. According to reports from the Mayurbhanj district, 16 members from the Hill Kharia, another PVTG, have tested positive. It is perceived that the PVTGs could have come in contact with infected persons in the weekly market. There is a chance of persons who returned to the community from other States spreading the infection.