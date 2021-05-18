There are days, I feel low & depressed: Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has launched the You Only Live Once foundation with initiatives dedicated to providing care in the times of COVID, shared that even though she has tried to keep herself busy, there are days when she feels low and has meltdowns.

In a recent interview, Jacqueline opened up about the toll the pandemic is taking on everyone’s mental health. “Even though I’m occupying my mind, trying to do my breathing exercises, my yoga, my meditation which actually helps to strengthen, there are days that I feel complete meltdowns, I feel low and I feel quite depressed about the current situation,” she said.

The actress also acknowledges that she comes from a place of privilege and is fortunate to have a roof above her head and food on her plate. “I want to be there as much as I can for people and not think about myself. Because I know I do come from a space that’s complete privilege right now. I have a roof over my head and I’ve food to eat. There are people out there struggling to survive because of the pandemic. So I’m not going to give in to something, even though it’s very real. I know people sitting at home are going through their own issues mentally.”

Jacqueline, who has been using her reach as a celebrity to amplify distress calls and share information about Covid-19 resources, said that she thinks of it as her ‘duty’. She objected to celebrities being criticized at a time like this. She urged everyone to come together and help alleviate the situation. “What I do want to actually say is – whoever in their own capacity, if you have, please help. It’s literally humans against the virus right now and we need to unite as much as help as possible. If it’s in your capacity to help, please help, and if maybe, it’s not in your capacity or you don’t have the means, at least don’t spread hate don’t spread negativity. It’s not the time or the place for that,” said the actress.

Furthermore, she said, “Don’t add just negativity. It’s really uncalled for… There are actually people out there who are doing what they can and probably not talking about it. You don’t know what someone’s going through or what someone’s doing, so please don’t make yourself a judge of that. Even if it means keeping your negative opinions to yourself, please do that. Their views are not welcome during the time like a pandemic,” she concluded.

Recently Jacqueline has seen in a special song in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has many upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.