“Toolkit-EXPOSED” ;Congress used the “covid crisis” as a strategy to defame PM Modi and BJP

On Tuesday, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Congress party for manipulating the coronavirus crisis to its advantage by “destroying” PM Narendra Modi’s image. The BJP also alleges to own “Congress’s toolkit” intended to “destroy PM Modi’s image” over the government’s administration of the Covid crisis. The Congress, though, named the allegation a false tale created by the BJP and has rejected the presence of such a toolkit.

The toolkit, tweeted by many BJP leaders, has gone viral on social media. The so-called toolkit initially emerged in RSS spokesman Organiser. The viral “toolkit” purportedly urges Congress workers to use catchwords such as “Indian strain” and “Modi strain” on social media and to “keep using the term super spreader Kumbh”.The viral toolkit, which has the Congress symbol on the prime right corner, also purportedly directs party workers to apply “dramatic pictures of the funerals and dead bodies” while stating that “PM Modi’s approval ratings have been high and have not dipped despite the crisis and mismanagement”.

“Liaise with foreign journalists and Indian Oped writers in foreign publications and brief them on talking points. Use the dramatic pictures of funerals and dead bodies which is already being done by foreign media their reporting can be magnified. The envelope can be pushed to start using demeaning phrases for Modi in intellectual discourse,” the toolkit explains.”It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding the people that it is the Hindu politics of the BJP that is causing so much distress. Avoid getting in the trap of Eid and Kumbh’s false equivalence narrative that BJP will deploy as a counter. Don’t comment on Eid greetings,” it says.

The so-called toolkit also informs about increasing the activity of Congress organizations and stretching help only when a person who has asked help “tags the Indian Youth Congress handle”. Hoarding of beds and other amenities at the hospitals has also been notified in the toolkit.

A portion of the toolkit titled ‘Questions on PMCARES’ reads, “Modi has created an opaque private trust that is collecting money for unknown purposes and we also don’t know if the money has been spent or not.

a. Mobilize former civil servants to raise questions about PM CARES as they did earlier.

b. If any celebrity donates to PM CARES, then aggressively question them. If they are on social media, then use Congress social media department to embarrass them.

c. Ventilators sent through the PM CARES fund in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are lying unused. Build momentum on the fact that they are defective.

d. Mobilize friendly RTI activists to file multiple RTIs on every aspect of PM CARES and every decision that is taken through it.

It says: “Keep some beds and other facilities blocked in friendly hospitals, to be released only on our request. Track every request…request them to send a social media post again, this time by tagging IYC handle and its office bearers. Respond to help only if a person tags the IYC handle [sic].”Sambit Patra, while tweeting the so-called toolkit, said, “Disgusting to say the least ..Rahul Gandhi wanted to use this opportunity of Pandemic to destroy the image of PM Modi. Congress workers instructed to call the mutant strain “Modi strain”. No stone left unturned to scar the name of India with the help of Foreign Journalists!!”

Union Minister V Maraleedharan named it “disgusting” and said, “This #CongressToolkit clearly shows how @INCIndia instructs its workers to scar India’s efforts to fight the Pandemic. Shame. Disgusting.”

BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma said, “ToolKit by @INCIndia is another embarrassing testimony of how an electorally vanquished Congress, is driven not by Seva bhaav, during #COVID19 pandemic Even now, the entire fulcrum of @RahulGandhi &his politics is driven by a visceral hatred for @narendramodi govt.#CongressToolkitExposed.”Tajinder Pal Bagga tweeted saying, “‘Don’t Comment on Eid, Call ‘Super Spreader Kumbh’; Congress’ Toolkit Exposes Party’s Sinister Plot to Fight PM Modi.”

Congress has rejected that the party had provided any such regulations to its workers. Senior Congress leader Rajeev Gowda has tweeted to say that the BJP was broadcasting a false toolkit. He said the party is “filing an FIR for fraud against BJP chief JP Nadda and Sambit Patra”.”BJP is propagating a fake “toolkit” on “COVID-19 mismanagement” & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj. When our nation is destroyed by COVID, instead of giving relief, BJP shamelessly creates forgeries,” Rajeev Gowda said.