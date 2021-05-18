“We cannot see a date that can be applied worldwide” ; UAE on the re-launch of flights from Indian subcontinent

Dubai: Emirates Airlines CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum anticipates tourist movement to bounce in the next six months – but continued that he does not recognize it reverting to pre-pandemic levels. “It has been a difficult year for all airlines,” the head of the transport company told at the Arab Travel Market event. Emirates Airline had before said it would require to gather more cash after vaccinating 2 billion dollars from the Dubai government last year.

Al Maktoum said it will depend on “how we do this year and how the market loosens up.” He added that the airline had no intentions to declare links.“We are re-evaluating our plan in terms of fleet requirements [and] What needs to be pushed back is because we have to deal with a market that swings back and forth. ”Sheikh Ahmed pointed that Emirates may transfer some of its orders for a 777X with a smaller 787.

Sheikh Ahmed said that reopening travel to the Indian subcontinent will depend on how different governments administer the circumstances. “We cannot set a date that can be applied in all parts of the world,” he said, emphasizing the requirement for more active vaccination plans. “Health authorities, airport capacity, set time, all are an obstacle” to returning air travel.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “I hope that will happen soon – it is unfair with the number of Britons living in the Emirates.” Opening of airlines between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates is “a must.” The Dubai-London route was the most active in the world before an increase in coronavirus cases urged the British government to shut it. The Emirates chief executive said Emirates will work closely with flydubai, but added that it will continue to operate as two separate brands. “The focus is now on doing things the right way … putting more trips together (and) serving different markets.”

Sheikh Ahmed emphasized that producing vaccines compulsory is a government’s privilege but stressed that it’s necessary for the protection and improvement of the industry. He said an app that is easy to bring to move through airports is the requirement of the hour.“If you’re vaccinated it is always good for you and others. I think people should take the opportunity to vaccinate themselves if it is available in their country, wherever they are.”