After Cyclone Tauktae another cyclone ‘Yasa’ forming in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: Even before cyclone Tauktae gradually weakens into a deep depression another cyclone system has been indicated forming over the Bay of Bengal which may hit India’s eastern coast around May 27.

“There is an early indication of such a system (low pressure area) over Bay of Bengal which may be clearly formed around May 23 and move towards Odisha and West Bengal. It may hit the coast by around May 27. Our models show the formation, but it would be clearer in a day or two,” said Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

After making a landfall near the Union Territory of Diu and causing massive destruction in the coastal areas, ‘Tauktae’ moved towards Rajasthan.