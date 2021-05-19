Amazon Prime show ‘The Family Man’ season 2 trailer out; know the release date of web series

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer on Wednesday released the trailer of The Family Man Season 2, setting in motion the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series, which will now release on June 4.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is not only up against the ‘new face of danger’ Rajji, played by Samantha Akkineni, but life itself. His wife tells their marriage is a sham (a word that he has to google, by the way), his new boss is a catchphrase-spewing millennial and he has FOMO as he is being kept away from his calling. It is but a given that he will lose it sooner than later and give us a string of rather colourful expletives.

The Family Man season 2 trailer is exactly what it promised – mounted on a bigger canvas and a whole lot of fun. The Family Man’s plotline revolves around the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, who is an intelligence officer, straddling the two worlds of domesticity and espionage. The series shows us how Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is an ordinary man caught in an extraordinary situation.

The Family Man Season 2 also marks the digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen essaying a pivotal part in the show’s sophomore season. The director duo had earlier said about what to expect from Samantha’s role in The Family Man Season 2, “Her (Samantha Akkineni) character will surprise everyone. She has a role with boldness and edginess in The Family Man. Samantha delivered her best in the role.”

The show, which was supposed to come out earlier this year, has been in the news for the delays with fans often demanding its release. The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on — on Amazon Prime Video.

Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta are among those who have appreciated the trailer. “So good! Sir u are outstanding !and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look,” she wrote.