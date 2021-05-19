ASSAM: IPC 354, 354 A ,against for sexually assaulting colleague officer’s daughter

A Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam has been charged for sexually harassing a teenage daughter of another senior police officer at a new year party. According to reports reviled, the SP had organised a party on December 31 at his bungalow, where a senior lady police official went with her daughter.The IPS officer of 2012 batch purportedly sexually harassed the 13-year-old girl when he was drunk inside a room of his official bungalow. The mother of the minor who is a senior Assam Police Services officer lodged a complaint with the daughter at the All Women Police Station.

The investigating officers have already recorded the victim’s statement. However, the statement of the accused has been questioned is not yet clear.

The charge sheet, under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 354, 354 A (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty, sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was filed in March but its details were earlier unavailable.

The trial in the case is yet to begin.The mother filed a case on January 3, 2020, at a women police station in Guwahati before the case was transferred to the CID. During the investigation, sufficient evidence has been found to prove that the accused police officer committed aggravated sexual assault. The accused person used criminal force on the minor victim girl to outrage her modesty, sexually harassed.

Upadhyay, a 2012 batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, was Karbi Anglong police superintendent when he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in December 2019. He was transferred to Chirang last week as part of mass transfers of police officers after the new government took office this month.According to the charge sheet, the girl’s mother, a senior police officer, had gone to Diphu, headquarters of Karbi Anglong, along with her daughter and nine-year-old son in December 2019 to attend the birthday party of Upadhyay’s son. After the party, Upadhyay took the senior officer and her children to show them his office building near his official residence. Upadhyay allegedly forcibly kissed the girl on her lips twice in presence of her brother when their mother excused herself to go to the washroom.