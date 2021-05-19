Country to close its boundaries between furious “third wave of the pandemic”

Sri Lanka, where approximately 21 million people exist, the third wave of pandemics predominates. Last week, health officials reported more than 2,000 cases a day, forcing the government to impose travel constraints, including a complete lockdown. The movement has had an impact on the government’s attempts to restore the tourism industry since January this year. The Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that the Sri Lankan boundary would stay closed for all passengers for 10 days from May 21, but officials reported 19,051 COVID records every day.

The mortality rate in the country, which was the lowest in the region during the first surge, has increased pointedly in recent weeks, reaching 1,015 on Tuesday. According to data issued by the Department of Health Promotion, more than 150,000 cases have been reported since the outbreak of the epidemic last year, of which about 30,000 are currently active.

The judgment to prevent the entry of foreign travelers into the nation has influenced the government’s attempts to restore the tourism industry since January this year after few incidents. According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Bureau, more than 4,000 tourists visited Sri Lanka in April 2021 and Indians overran the passenger list. Though, in early May, the government prevented Indian tourists due to the continuous increase in incidents in India. Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine provided by India have been practiced for gradual vaccination since January. Sri Lanka has requested an additional vaccine from the Serum Institute, but after then the vaccine has been postponed due to a notable increase in cases in India.

The Russian Sputnik Vaccine and Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine are currently being managed by Sri Lankan health officials and the military, whose purpose is to handle the epidemic. China declared on Wednesday that it would provide an additional 500,000 Sinoform vaccines to help Sri Lanka “build a vaccine for the Great Wall of China”.