Famous TV actress posed beside an uprooted tree amid Cyclone Tauktae ; Severe criticism in social media

Famous TV actress Deepika Singh, best recognized for performing Sandhya in the series Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been seriously scrutinized on social media after she posed for photos near an uprooted tree between heavy rains in the watch of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai.

The landfall process of the sight of the remarkably harsh cyclonic wind Tauktae hit the Gujarat shore in the Saurashtra zone between Diu and Una. Four people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae hammered parts of the state and left behind a path of destruction along the western coast. Mumbai was devastated by heavy rains because of the cyclone on Monday.“People are dying due to the cyclone and you are enjoying this. What a shame,” netizens said after Deepika posted pictures from her ‘Cyclone Tauktae photoshoot’ in several posts on Instagram on May 17.

Draped in a printed attire, Deepika modeled for photos beside an uprooted tree and said in the title of her post, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and its gloomy moods because the storm will pass.”She also added that the “tree fell right outside my house, nobody got hurt but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember Cyclone Tauktae.” Rohit Raj Goyal is Deepika’s husband.“Having fun,” Deepika said as she danced between the heavy rains in the Maharashtra city.

Today we have a girlboss posing with (in?) a tree that fell because of the cyclone currently ravaging India’s west coast. pic.twitter.com/gmBVlkWZH3 — Iva (@ivadixit) May 18, 2021

It’s just cringy and embarrassing..no one is saying she is a bad person ? — Adóre Marjia (@Adore_Marzia) May 18, 2021

I wish I had her motivation to dress up, put on ear rings, make up, and let my hair down to move a fallen tree. I went in a loose tee and torn pyjamas with my hair tied up, to move a part of a tree that had fallen on our car. Best, I didn't take my phone cuz it'd get wet. — Sway (@v_swetha) May 19, 2021

Social media users were angry as Deepika posted the pictures and most of them trolled her for celebration between critical destruction in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.“I’m sorry but stupidly posing with a fallen tree during a cyclone is hazardous. I heard that people died. It’s unsafe and unnecessary. You don’t need motivation from people like these,” a comment on Twitter states.