Supreme Court receives plea for “President’s rule” in state after “Post-Poll Violence”

West Bengal; An appeal has been registered in the Supreme Court asking regulations to be declared to the Central government to require President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution in the State of West Bengal in the watch of post-poll disorder in the State. The request by Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay also asked the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the assassination of sixteen BJP supporters. The petitioner also asked the Court to direct the Governor to present a report to the Supreme Court concerning the law and order condition in West Bengal and to “hold and declare that there is no rule of law in the State and there is a total failure of constitutional machinery in the State.”

“From the evidence which has so far surfaced and is in the public domain by reporting in newspapers/news channels, it is discernible that perpetrators of the crime of massacre killings of 16 BJP workers/supporters/sympathizers are none other than the goons of TMC and such killings have taken place at the instance and behest people in power including Respondent no. 3 (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee),” the petition said. The appeal states that there is an abdication of governmental authorities by the state which is governed by the Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in the subject of guarding the lives, liberties, and properties of the people of the state and more particularly, “those who have voted rival party viz. BJP in the 2021 elections.”

The increasing trend by several political parties to force party dictatorship and subdue the people of opposing political parties after appearing to power requires to be bitten in the bud at the earliest to protect the nation from becoming Taliban, the petition said.”This Hon’ble Court may be pleased to direct Respondent No.4 (Central government) to perform its duty and function as enshrined under Article 355 of the Constitution of India and advise the President to issue a Proclamation for Respondent No.1 under Article 356 (1) of the Constitution of India,” the petitioner appealed.