“People cannot move from one sector of a police station to another” ; E-registration is mandatory

Chennai; In a request to strengthen lockdown measures, the Greater Chennai Police has created an e-pass mandatory for movement between police station limits during the 6 am to 10 am window, when limitations are lifted for the people to purchase essential commodities.

Based on the rules of the new City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the police have classified the city into 12 districts and 348 sectors. There will be 13 vehicle checkpoints at the district boundary region and an additional 153 checkpoints will include all important crossroads and policy borders. Those staying in the 181 containment zones in the city, however, will not be allowed to step out under any conditions. As many as 309 four-wheelers, 205 two-wheelers will be stationed to observe the new restrictions.

Extensive arrangements have been executed for the public to purchase necessary groceries, vegetables, and other essential items within their area. Besides medical and other emergencies, people are not permitted to travel from one neighborhood to a different sector, without e-registration after 10 am. The restrictions, which arrived into impact today, were criticized by many as they were heading to traffic blockages.